The UConn Huskies are the premier program in college basketball right now. With back to back national championships and several players off to the NBA, it’s hard to argue against them. And head coach Dan Hurley has had success off the court too when it comes to the recruiting trail. UConn just picked up a commit from Eric Reibe, one of the top players of his class, who noted the Huskies recent success played a big role in his decision as per Jeff Borzello of ESPN.

“Sending six players to the league in two years and winning two national championships is very special,” Reibe said.

Eric Reibe gives UConn their second commit for the class of 2025. The other player in the Huskies’ 2025 recruiting class is Darius Adams, a top ranked guard from La Lumiere School. Reibe hails from The Bullis School and is considered the second best center prospect in his class.

UConn is going to be looking to replace four key players from last season’s championship team who have gone on to the NBA. Those players are Stephon Castle (San Antonio Spurs), Donovan Clingan (Portland Trail Blazers), Cam Spencer (Memphis Grizzlies) and Tristen Newton (Indiana Pacers).

UConn Huskies looking for rare feat



When the 2024-25 NCAA season officially tips-off next month, the Huskies will be looking to become only the second team in men’s college basketball history to win three straight championships. The only other program to accomplish that feat was the John Wooden-led UCLA Bruins.

Another title would also move UConn into sole possession of third place for most championships in school history. They’re currently tied with North Carolina with six each.

But while the Huskies wait for the 2025 class to arrive next season, they already have immediate reinforcements. UConn picked up a major commitment when Liam McNeeley flipped his commitment from Indiana to the Huskies. A McDonald’s All-American, McNeeley was one of the best players in the class of 2024.

UConn’s 2024 freshman class also includes guard Ahmad Nowell and forward Isaiah Abraham.

They also hit big in the transfer portal with the additions of combo guard Aidan Mahaney from Saint Mary’s

land center Tarris Reed Jr. from Michigan.

With the first AP poll of the season being released this week, the Huskies found themselves coming in at No. 3, behind only Kansas and Alabama. One of the top players for UConn this season will be junior wing Alex Karaban. Karaban tested the NBA Draft waters but opted to return to school.