Dan Hurley gave an injury update on Donovan Clingan

The UConn men's basketball program opened up Big East play with a 75-60 loss to Seton Hall on Wednesday night, but the bigger concern is that head coach Dan Hurley told reporters after the game that big man Donovan Clingan suffered an ankle sprain, and his status moving forward is up in the air, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

For much of the game against Seton Hall, the UConn basketball team struggled, and that was exaggerated when Donovan Clingan left the game. In the first half, the Huskies got off to a double digit lead, but then Clingan picked up a second foul. The play on both ends of the floor dropped of after that, as backup center Samson Johnson struggled. The rest of the team struggled to shoot and contain Seton Hall defensively.

In the second half, Clingan came back on the floor, but then hurt his ankle on a rebound attempt. He did not return to the game.

The next game for the Huskies is on Saturday against St. John's at the XL Center in Hartford, and it appears Dan Hurley's squad might have to attempt to bounce back without Clingan on the court.

Clingan dealt with a foot injury before the season started. It did not keep him out of game action, but with this ankle injury being the second in a number of months, it is a bit concerning. Hopefully UConn can cope with Clingan's potential absence and get him back on the court relatively soon.