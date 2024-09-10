The UConn men's basketball program has had an incredible two-year run. After winning the 2023 national championship, the Huskies repeated the feat in 2024. For their efforts, UConn and head coach Dan Hurley got the opportunity to visit the White House in early September. However, Hurley caught social media off guard with some intriguing comments.

Hurley must have been shaken up by the experience, given his “scary” take on the visit:

“I thought this would be easier, I've been to the White House before, but this is scary as s***,” Hurley said, per Joe Arruda of the Hartford Courant.

That was not the only attention-grabbing comment Hurley made. He revealed that he was wearing his “lucky dragon underwear” during the White House ceremony to honor UConn's 2024 championship team, according to White House Reporter Aamer Madhani.

Of course, fans on social media found Hurley's comments quite amusing:

“That's my coach!” one X user commented.

“Lmao,” another fan added alongside a sideways laughing emoji.

“EPIC,” another commented.

Since joining the UConn basketball program in 2018, Dan Hurley helped the Huskies remain a national force. He looks to help the team win its third consecutive title in 2025. Despite rumors of Hurley leaving for the Los Angeles Lakers, he stayed with UConn and the team gave him a $50 million contract extension.

“It's an honor to coach basketball at UConn and to represent this world class institution and the great state of Connecticut,” Hurley said in a press release after he and the program agreed to the deal. “We are extremely proud of the championship program that we have rebuilt for our supporters and fans. We will continue to obsessively pursue championships and historic success, while continuing to develop great young men. Bleed Blue!”

It will be exciting to see what Hurley and the program can do as they prepare to start another campaign.