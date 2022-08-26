UConn’s Jim Mora swears he lives with ‘good ghosts’

It is not all that often we talk about the paranormal in the sports world. Sure, there have been stories about athletes staying at haunted hotels over the years. However, UConn Football coach Jim Mora recently said he lives in a haunted house, per ESPN.

“I’m convinced it’s (his house) haunted. I just warn everyone who stays that it’s haunted,” Mora said with a laugh. “But they’re good ghosts.”

ESPN reports that Mora’s house is on a hill above the UConn campus. It’s reportedly in a nice location and makes for a short commute to work. The ghosts may scare others away. But for Jim Mora, he seems to embrace it since they are “good ghosts.”

Jim Mora is looking to get UConn Football back on track. They have struggled mightily over the past few years but Mora may be the key for turning the program around. He commented on taking over a rebuilding program such as UConn.

“The challenge of going uphill and taking over a program like this,” Mora said. “It inspires me and breathes life into me.”

He is certainly going to have his work cut out for him in Connecticut. The Huskies finished last season with just one victory. Their lone win was a 21-15 victory over Yale. Other than that, it was a forgettable season for UConn Football. They were blown out of most games as well.

Jim Mora will do everything in his power to turn the UConn Football program around and build a winner.