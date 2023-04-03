No team has had much of an answer for the UConn Huskies as of late. UConn entered the NCAA tournament having won six out of its previous seven games. The Huskies have upped their play in the NCAA tournament, as they have beat opponents by an average of 20.6 points per game.

UConn is being deemed as the heavy favorite in its upcoming national title game clash against San Diego State, but head coach Dan Hurley is not paying much attention to “that tag.”

“The heavy favorites haven’t fared very well in this one,” Hurley said during a press conference on Sunday. “So we’re just going to try to ignore that tag. I just think it helps us a lot just what we went through in January. We know that if we get away from our identity for a tick, we become very vulnerable.

“We obviously, with the experience and the physicality and the age and just how well-coached the San Diego State team is and the teams they’ve beaten to get here, we expect a much different type of game, much more of a fight.”

The Huskies have had quite a roller-coaster campaign this season. They managed to turn their season around following a run of games in December/January where they won just once in six contests.

Regardless of the outcome of Monday’s game, Hurley will look back at this season pleased with how his squad dealt with adversity throughout the year.

“It’s a special group,” Hurley said. “You make a recruiting pitch when the program’s down in the place we were. And you get in front of guys like this, and your pitch is you’re going to bring this program back to its rightful place of playing March through April and bringing that excitement back into a program.

“Not everyone could deliver on that. And bringing it all the way back. And these guys have kind of brought this program all the way back, this collection, these two guys next to me, obviously Alex, Donovan, and Adama and the older guys we brought in, that transferred in.”

UConn’s men’s basketball team is looking to win the NCAA tournament for the fifth time in program history.