UConn women's basketball received a massive update on Wednesday. The team announced that guard Azzi Fudd is set to return after suffering a knee injury in November of 2023. According to uconnhuskies.com, Fudd will play against FDU on Wednesday night.

Paige Bueckers, who is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA Draft, had to step up over the past year amid Fudd's absence. Now the star guards are set to reunite for a UConn women's basketball team that currently holds a 3-0 record.

UConn women's basketball is ranked No. 2 overall. They project to be a legitimate championship contender this year with Bueckers, and now Fudd leading the way.

Azzi Fudd's potential impact on UConn women's basketball

Fudd, 22, made her college basketball debut during the 2021-22 season. She averaged 12.1 points per game during her freshman campaign. In 2022-23, Fudd averaged 15.1 points per outing.

Fudd can make an impact in multiple facets of the game, but her primary contributions tend to come from a scoring standpoint. She is an efficient shooter from the field who can also find the bottom of the net from beyond the arc. Overall, she has shot 44.9 percent from the field and 38.6 percent from deep across 42 games played at the college level.

She will look to help Bueckers lead the UConn women's basketball team moving forward. Bueckers is averaging 21.3 points per outing across three games played this season. She is also recording 3.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.0 steals per game. Bueckers is arguably the best player in women's college basketball at the moment.

UConn features plenty of potential. They could make a serious championship run this season. Of course, anything can happen once March Madness gets underway, but there is reason to believe in this team.

UConn women's basketball will play FDU at 7 PM EST on Wednesday night as Fudd makes her return.