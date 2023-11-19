UConn's Paige Bueckers steps up in Azzi Fudd's absence, vowing to be more aggressive offensively against Minnesota in upcoming game.

As the UConn women's basketball team prepares for their game against Minnesota on Sunday, the spotlight shifts to star player Paige Bueckers in the absence of her teammate Azzi Fudd. With Fudd sidelined due to a knee injury, Bueckers acknowledges the need for a more aggressive approach on her part, especially in the offensive end.

Bueckers, known for her dynamic play, faces the challenge of filling the void left by Fudd's exceptional shooting ability. Fudd, who has been a pivotal part of UConn's offensive strategy with a 38.6 percent shooting rate from the three-point line, leaves big shoes to fill.

“But definitely, with Azzi going out, I’m going to have to be more aggressive on the offensive end, hunt more shots, hunt more threes, especially, with Azzi out. I didn’t do a very good job of that (against Maryland), taking only three threes,” Bueckers said, via Dom Amore of the Hartford Courant. “It’s just taking what the game gives me, and what type aggression level I need to have, not being focused on being the leading scorer and just focusing on what that game needs and what the team needs at the moment.”

In their recent victory against Maryland, UConn demonstrated their capacity to adapt. The team, led by coach Geno Auriemma, saw significant contributions from various players. Aubrey Griffin, a fifth-year senior, stepped up with 13 rebounds and a strong defensive presence. Freshmen KK Arnold and Ashlynn Shade added a burst of energy, both scoring in double figures. Despite a less effective three-point shooting performance, UConn managed to secure 80 points, largely thanks to their defensive efforts resulting in 16 steals.

The team's resilience is a point of pride for Auriemma, who highlights their ability to perform despite missing key players: “We don't pout,” he said.

As UConn, ranked eighth nationally with a 2-1 record, prepares to face an undefeated Minnesota team in Paige Bueckers' hometown, the focus is on how her and her teammates will adapt their game. The matchup in Minneapolis will be a testament to the Huskies' ability to maintain their competitive edge in the absence of a star player like Fudd.