UConn's Azzi Fudd out for season with knee injury; setback follows team's recent challenges and her previous injuries.

The UConn women's basketball team faces a significant setback as junior guard Azzi Fudd will miss the remainder of the 2023-24 season due to a knee injury. Fudd, a pivotal figure in the Huskies lineup, suffered the injury during a practice session last Tuesday.

According to Alexa Philipou of ESPN, Fudd suffered a medial meniscal tear and an ACL tear in her right knee.

Fudd, a Virginia native, has had a history of knee issues. She missed 14 games last season due to a similar injury, and missed matchups against Maryland and Minnesota this season. Her current season averages include 11 points on 32 percent shooting, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists over two games.

Her absence leaves the Huskies with a roster of 11 available players, challenging their depth and adaptability. Fudd's injury history includes missing significant playing time in her freshman and sophomore years at UConn due to various ailments, including a foot injury and multiple knee injuries.

“We’re all just so upset for Azzi (Fudd). She worked hard to be healthy for this season, and it’s unfortunate when you put in a lot of hard work and have a setback like this. Azzi loves the game and works tirelessly. I’m confident she’ll rehab with the same work ethic and come back better than ever,” Coach Geno Auriemma said in a statement from UConn Athletics. “We’ll obviously miss her presence on the court, but Azzi will continue to be a great teammate and important part of this team this season. Our program will support Azzi through her recovery however we can.”

This setback is not isolated within the UConn team, as Paige Bueckers, the 2021 National Player, also missed the last season due to an ACL injury. Bueckers had previously missed 19 games in her campaign due to a different knee injury.