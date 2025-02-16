No. 7 UConn women's basketball secured a statement win Sunday, defeating No. 4 South Carolina 87-58 to snap the Gamecocks’ 71-game home winning streak. Azzi Fudd led the charge for the Huskies with a commanding 28-point performance, cementing the Huskies' status as a contender heading into March.

“We had yet to play a full 40 minutes of great basketball,” Fudd said, as tweeted by reporter Maggie Vanoni on X, formerly Twitter. “And we did that today.” Her effort included 18 points in a third-quarter explosion, where she drained four three-pointers, ensuring there was no chance of a South Carolina comeback.

The Huskies’ defense was pivotal in the first half, holding South Carolina to just nine points in the second quarter and establishing a 45-23 lead at halftime. Sarah Strong added 16 points and 13 rebounds, while Paige Bueckers contributed a double-double with 12 points and 10 assists despite struggling with her shot.

“This was a big moment for her,” head coach Geno Auriemma said of Fudd’s performance, as reported by Emily Adams of the Hartford Courant on X, formerly Twitter. “It really goes a long way towards pushing her forward. I’m sure she had some doubts, ‘Do I still have it in me?’ So I was really proud of her.”

UConn women's basketball dismantles Gamecocks

UConn women's basketball set the tone early, knocking down seven of its first 11 three-point attempts, including two from Ashlynn Shade in the opening quarter. Their offensive rhythm carried throughout the game, as UConn capitalized on South Carolina’s struggles. The Gamecocks, led by Dawn Staley, were coming off a loss to Texas and entered the game as favorites, but the Huskies dismantled their defense with precision shooting and ball movement.

This victory stands as UConn’s first marquee win of the season after falling short against Notre Dame and USC. It comes at a critical juncture as the Huskies look to solidify their position heading into the NCAA Tournament.

UConn’s dominant display not only snapped South Carolina’s streak but also showcased their ability to execute on both ends of the floor when it matters most. As UConn women's basketball gears up for its next games, they’ll look to build on this momentum and continue their push for postseason success.

The Huskies play again Wednesday at Seton Hall. South Carolina will look to regroup against Arkansas Thursday.