2024-25 hasn't been perfect for No. 7-ranked UConn women's basketball, but it changed the narrative on Sunday. Geno Auriemma and the Huskies came into a blockbuster matchup against No. 4 South Carolina without a truly elite win, but they picked one up by blowing out the Gamecocks 87-58 and snapping their 71-game home winning streak.

South Carolina entered this game as a solid favorite, especially because Dawn Staley was sure to have her group hungry for a win coming off of last weekend's loss to Texas. However, UConn punched them in the face early and often, immediately jumping out to a big lead and never looking back. The Huskies knocked down seven of their first 11 3-pointers, including two from Ashlynn Shade to put UConn up 21-14 at the end of the first quarter.

Auriemma's defense was the story of the second quarter as the Big East leaders quickly stretched the lead and opened the floodgates in front of a shocked crowd at Colonial Life Arena. South Carolina was held to just nine points in the second frame as UConn took a 45-23 lead into halftime.

Coming out of the break, Azzi Fudd quickly made sure that there would be no comeback in store for the home team. On a day where Paige Bueckers wasn't shooting her best from the field, Fudd picked up the slack and then some for this UConn offense. She scored 18 of the Huskies' 25 points in the third quarter, including four 3s. With that effort, Fudd also set a new career-high for points in a quarter, according to ESPN's Alexa Philippou.

Fudd finished the game with 28 points for UConn while freshman phenom Sarah Strong added 16 and 13 rebounds. Bueckers still posted a nice 12-point, 10-assist stat line despite shooting poorly from the floor. The Huskies will surely be pleased with handing South Carolina its first home loss since December of 2020 against NC State.

Prior to Sunday, UConn women's basketball had fallen short in its previous two opportunities against the best teams in the country, losing a pair of heartbreakers against Notre Dame and USC. While Auriemma and company have picked up nice wins against the likes of North Carolina and Louisville this season, now they have a victory that they can truly hang their hat on as they head into the NCAA Tournament in March.