By James Kay · 2 min read

UConn women’s basketball program announced head coach Geno Auriemma will not be on the sideline for a second straight game as he battles an illness. The Huskies play Seton Hall this afternoon at home.

Ahead of their 85-77 win over Florida State on Dec. 17, Auriemma experienced flu-like symptoms. The school said their long-time head coach received advice from the medical staff to be away from the team through the weekend to recover.

“There’s been a lot going on in the last couple weeks, and I think it caught up to me physically,” Auriemma said in a statement. “I’ve been feeling under the weather for about 10 days now, and my doctor recommended I take a few days off to fully recover. CD [longtime associate head coach Chris Dailey] and the coaching staff will continue to do a phenomenal job in my absence, and I look forward to returning to the team in a few days.”

Assistant coach Chris Daley will be in the coaching box when the Huskies take on Seton Hall.

UConn has battled injuries all season and has been without Paige Bueckers and Ice Brady from the onset. There have been various points where they have missed key players in their rotation of the likes of Azzi Fudd, Aaliyah Edwards, Nika Mühl, Dorka Juhász and Caroline Ducharme.

Despite their litany of health woes, the Huskies are 8-2 and have remained in the Associated Press’ top-10 rankings all year. They have a 22.1 net rating through 10 games and are averaging 82.6 points per game. UConn’s shooting efficiency hasn’t dropped off despite roster limitations, as it has shot 56.5 2P% and 41.6 3P%, which rank in the top-seven in the country, per Her Hoops Stats.