Published November 20, 2022

By James Kay · 2 min read

UConn women’s basketball team can’t catch a break after it lost another member of its team to injuries. The program announced 6-foot-5 forward Dorka Juhàsz broke her thumb and will be out for at least three games. That brings UConn’s roster down to eight active players after only three games.

The Huskies went into the season without Paige Bueckers (torn ACL) and Ice Brady (dislocated patella), who were ruled out before the team’s first tipoff.

“Anytime any player has an injury, it’s so heartbreaking because they put so much time and effort into being the best player they can be,” UConn coach Geno Auriemma said when it was announced that Brady’s season was lost. “When that’s taken away — regardless of how long they’re out — to not be able to play is unfortunate.

Auriemma has spoken about the importance of Azzi Fudd stepping into the superstar role after Bueckers was went down. She has proven to be the team’s x-factor after leading UConn to a 2-0 record and a bump in the Associated Press’ rankings (moved from No. 5 to No. 4).

“They told us to create our own legacy,’’ Fudd told The Athletic before the season. “That stuck with me because people are always asking me, do you look up to this person, or compare yourself to that team? And I definitely did. But hearing them say that, that was an eye-opener. They created an incredible set of standards and goals, but this is our team. It’s our team.’’

Auriemma challenged her to that and Fudd has lived up to the hype. However, losing Juhàsz ahead of UConn’s matchup vs. No. 10 NC State is going to be a blow that even Fudd’s on-court brilliance can’t surmount. Junior Aaliyah Edwards, senior Aubrey Griffin, freshman Ayanna Patterson and sophomore Amari DeBerry are the only active members of the Huskies’ front court.