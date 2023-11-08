UConn's Paige Bueckers revamps health routine, gains strength and vitality for a huge return to the court post-injury

As the 2023-24 women's college basketball season approaches, UConn's Paige Bueckers is charting a new course in her athletic journey. Following a debilitating ACL tear, the former Naismith Player of the Year is not just back in the game; she has transformed her off-court routine to prevent future injuries and enhance her performance.

Bueckers' new regime is rigorous and all-encompassing. Once resistant to pre-activity preparations, she now engages in bike warmups, band work, and stretching to ensure her muscles and nervous system are primed for the demands of basketball. Pilates, which she practices four to five times a week, has become the cornerstone of her fitness routine, aiding in core strength and muscle coordination.

UConn's assistant coach Morgan Valley has witnessed Bueckers' transformation first-hand.

“Since she started this process, it's ‘I'm going to be better than I was,” Valley said, via Alexa Philippou of ESPN.

Nutrition and sleep have also taken center stage in her new lifestyle. The late nights and unhealthy snacks have been replaced by a disciplined sleep schedule and a balanced diet, contributing to a 15-pound gain since her freshman year, which now armors her for the physicality of the game.

Teammate Azzi Fudd has noticed the changes, once expressing amazement at Bueckers' ability to function on such little sleep in the past. Now, Bueckers' refreshed routine has her feeling “more awake and alive.”

The metamorphosis is not just physical. Bueckers has leaned into her faith and embraced a scientific approach to recovery, working closely with Andrea Hudy, UConn’s director of sports performance, and Susan King Borchardt, a performance enhancement specialist, to understand her body's responses and needs.

“We all know Paige is a basketball player; before and now, she's the best,” teammate Nika Mühl said. “Now she's the best at it off the court, too.”

While UConn's coach Geno Auriemma sometimes holds his breath watching Bueckers play post-injury, the guard herself rests easier, knowing she has done everything to minimize her risks. Her confidence, a hallmark of her character, has never waned, even when navigating the mental challenges of recovery.

“I've worked so hard. I've changed who I am as a person, as a player, and I have extreme confidence,” Bueckers said. “There'll be times in practice where I'm still a little second guessing, going into the paint, going into crowded areas. But overall, the confidence in my body and the way I feel right now is at an all-time high.”