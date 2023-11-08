At UConn, anticipation is growing as college women's basketball star Paige Bueckers, former national player of the year, gears up for a return that promises to eclipse her previous brilliance on the basketball court. The determination is not lost on UConn head coach Geno Auriemma.

“Paige is a better basketball player now than she was when she was national player of the year,” Auriemma said in late October, via Alexa Philippou of ESPN.

After a long journey recovering from a torn ACL, Bueckers' resolve to get back to the court hasn't faltered.

“I don't believe her mindset has ever been ‘I want to be as good as I was,'” UConn assistant Morgan Valley said. “Since she started this process, it's ‘I'm going to be better than I was.'”

The recovery process for Bueckers extended beyond physical rehab. Embracing the science of her sport, she has changed her approach to training, diet, and rest, under the guidance of UConn's sports performance director Andrea Hudy and others. Bueckers’ regimen now includes Pilates, which she acknowledges as the toughest part of her workout routine.

Bueckers' dedication to improving her overall health is aimed at minimizing future injury risks, a strategy endorsed by her recovery team. The result is not just a healthier athlete but a more holistic approach to her life and game.

As Bueckers makes her much-anticipated return in the season opener against Dayton on Nov. 8, the focus is not only on her health but also on her evolved game. Yet, as Auriemma notes, it’s this period of struggle that has sharpened Bueckers' character, her ability to channel positivity and maintain confidence in the face of challenges.

Now, as the UConn Huskies welcome back a key player, the story is less about a comeback and more about an athlete who has been transformed.