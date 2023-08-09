It has been 369 days since UConn women's basketball star Paige Bueckers tore her ACL, and she took to Instagram to announce that she has been fully cleared to play live basketball.

“All cleared and ready for takeoff🚀 369 days… GOD DID!” Paige Bueckers said in the caption of her Instagram post.

Getting Bueckers back to full strength would be huge for Geno Auriemma's UConn women's basketball program. She won the AP National Player of the Year award in her freshman year during the 2020-2021 season. During the 2021-2022 season, Bueckers missed significant time due to injury, and of course she missed all of the 2022-2023 season due to her torn ACL. Now, she is gearing up to hopefully play a full season for Geno Auriemma's Huskies.

Bueckers is an electric talent, and one of, if not the best player in women's college basketball when she is on the court. She also hopes that her talented teammates can stay healthy as well.

Arguably the biggest supporting player for Bueckers is her good friend Azzi Fudd, who has also struggled with injuries throughout her first two seasons at UConn. Azzi Fudd tore her ACL in high school, so she surely knows what Bueckers went through in her recovery. Ice Brady also missed all of her freshman year due to a dislocated patella in her knee, and was supposed to be a big part of the front court last season. Players like Nika Muhl, Caroline Ducharme and Aaliyah Edwards will be important pieces for the Huskies this season as well.

Although UConn did lose Jana El Alfy from a ruptured Achilles while she was playing with the Egypt at the U19 World Cup, the Huskies should have the talent to compete for a national championship. The question will be, as it has been for the last couple of years, whether or not the Huskies' will be healthy enough this season.