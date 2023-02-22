Throughout an injury-plagued 2022-23 season, No. 4 UConn has held its own staying at the top of the national rankings. However, the Huskies have dropped three of their last six games as managing the minutes of the active players on the roster has challenged the program as of late.

Yesterday, St. Johns (20-7) beat UConn 69-64. According to ESPN’s Alexa Philippou, it was the first time since 2012-13 the Huskies have lost multiple conference games in a single season. It was also the first time the team has lost to multiple unranked opponents since 2003-04.

In the loss, four of UConn’s starters played at least 34 minutes while two of their eight active players only clocked in two minutes of time on the floor. After the game, UConn head coach Geno Auriemma gave credit to St. John’s.

“St. John’s from the opening tip played like their life depends on every game for the rest of the season, that they need to win every single game out pretty much to make sure that they are in the NCAA Tournament,” UConn head coach Geno Auriemma said after the game. “It would have been a sin if they lost that game, to be honest with you, because they played so well and so hard and they played like they were the better team — and they were. … Against a team that came out (like) we’re entitled to the Big East championship. So each team got what they deserved, 100%.”

The Huskies’ injury troubles may be catching up to them. After losing Paige Bueckers and Ice Brady ahead of the season, players have been in and out of the lineup. Azzi Fudd started off hot to begin the season but hasn’t been able to find her way back to full health and is out indefinitely.

UConn will take on DePaul at Wintrust Arena on Saturday to try to get back on track.