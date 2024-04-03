UConn women's basketball star Paige Bueckers was electric on Monday night as she led the Huskies over USC to reach the Final Four.
After the game, the Huskies do-it-all guard was asked to hit the Kobe pose as she sat with the trophy. Her response: “It ain't me, dog. That's Kobe.”
Bueckers has long looked to the late Kobe Bryant for inspiration, but she couldn't bring herself to recreate one his most iconic moments after the big March Madness win.
Bueckers was the difference-maker in the UConn women's basketball's 80-73 win over freshman star JuJu Watkins and the one-seeded Trojans.
Basketball fans respect the move:
Paige Bueckers powers UConn women's basketball
Her timely buckets and key defensive stops proved to be the difference late in the game as she finished with 28 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks while playing all 40 minutes.
Now Bueckers and Connecticut are tasked with finding a way to stop Caitlin Clark who just gave the LSU Tigers 41 in the Elite Eight.
Bueckers had a powerful message for her UConn women's basketball teammates after the win.
“You can overcome anything with God on your side, with hard work on your side,” said Bueckers. “With the belief, the faith, the perseverance and the resilience. It's all about how you overcome adversity in life. Just sticking together as one and not letting anything break us.”
It is an incredible feat for head coach Geno Auriemma and Bueckers to lead the team to the Final Four. With her dominant performance against USC, she has now brought her team to the Final Four in each of the three seasons that she has played. Bueckers was unable to do so last season after suffering a knee injury.
The Huskies are now set to take on Caitlin Clark and Iowa in the semifinal on Friday night. The winner will take on either South Carolina or NC State in the championship game.