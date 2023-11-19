Geno Auriemma faces a tough challenge replacing injured star Azzi Fudd, emphasizing teamwork in UConn women's basketball strategy.

The UConn women's basketball team is bracing for a challenging game against Minnesota, with the stark reality of playing without the Huskies' sharpshooter, Azzi Fudd, due to a knew injury. Coach Geno Auriemma didn't mince words about the difficulty of filling Fudd's void, especially her knack for nailing threes: “You can’t just find someone to shoot like Azzi.”

Fudd's absence, poses a significant challenge for the Huskies as they prepare for their Sunday game against an undefeated Minnesota team. Auriemma and his squad are no strangers to injuries, but losing a player of Fudd's caliber is a hurdle that requires a collective effort to overcome.

“You’re going to have to get it different way. (Against Maryland on Thursday), Aubrey Griffin gave it to us a different way, Ashlynn Shade gave it to us a different way, KK Arnold gave it to us a little different way. That’s the only way we can make up for it,” Auriemma said, as reported by Dom Amore of the Hartford Courant.

The team is rallying, and their recent victory over Maryland, a convincing 80-48 win, showcased how these athletes can fill the gaps. Griffin, for instance, may not be known for her perimeter shots, but she delivered a strong defensive performance and was a force on the rebounds. The freshmen, Arnold and Shade, brought high energy and both scored over 10 points. UConn, making 6 of 19 three-pointers, still managed to score 80 points, aided by 16 steals and the easy points that followed.

“If you’ve got to walk the ball up the floor and run your half-court offense the whole game like we did against NC State, any team that has to do that is going to have a hard time winning,” Auriemma said. “You’ve got to get some easy baskets.”

Huskies in hustle mode

While Fudd has been grappling with foot and knee injuries since her arrival at UConn, her role in the team's three-point strategy is unmistakable. Paige Bueckers, another standout player who has also dealt with her fair share of injuries, acknowledges the need for increased offensive aggression in Fudd's absence.

“We have an extreme amount of confidence in every player … But definitely, with Azzi going out, I’m going to have to be more aggressive on the offensive end, hunt more shots, hunt more threes, especially, with Azzi out.” said Bueckers. “It’s just taking what the game gives me, and what type aggression level I need to have, not being focused on being the leading scorer and just focusing on what that game needs and what the team needs at the moment.”

Caroline Ducharme is another player in the spotlight, despite a one-point performance against Maryland. Auriemma's strategy with Ducharme seems to hinge on her day-to-day form, shaped by past concussion issues.

“When Caroline’s got it going, I might play her 39 minutes,” Auriemma said. “But, yeah, we need Caroline to be Caroline.”

As the Huskies prepare for their game against Minnesota, Auriemma remains optimistic, noting the team's resilience and depth. Last season's experiences with multiple injured players have prepared them to adapt and overcome such challenges.

“We don’t pout,” he said.