The UConn women's basketball is moving on to the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament after taking care of business on Saturday against the Jackson State Lady Tigers. With Paige Bueckers leading the attack, the No. 3 seed Huskies torched the Lady Tigers, who had no answer for her.
Paige Bueckers goes off in UConn women's basketball win vs. Jackson State
How good was Bueckers in the victory of UConn women's basketball over Jackson State? Let's just say that her performance against the Lady Tigers had her reaching a milestone not seen in the NBA, WNBA, or in Division I men's and women's since former NBA superstar Kevin Garnett last did it earlier this millennium (via OptaSTATS).
Paige Bueckers' averages over her last 4 games for @UConnWBB:
27.8 points
9.0 rebounds
5.0 assists
3.3 blocks
3.0 steals
The last NBA, WNBA or D-I men's or women's player to average 25/5/5/3/3 over a 4-game span was Kevin Garnett from Dec. 16-23, 2003.
Against Jackson State, the junior guard dropped 28 points on an efficient 11-for-19 shooting from the field. She hit two of her six tries from long distance while going 4-for-5 from the free throw line.
Bueckers consistently got to the spots she wanted to go and hit shots versus Jackson State, allowing other Huskies to get great looks as well. In addition to her scoring output, Bueckers also grabbed 11 boards and dished out seven dimes, while recording three steals and a block in 35 minutes of all-around brilliance on the floor for the Huskies, who improved their season record to 30-5 overall.
Ashlynn Shade and Aaliyah Edwards also provided the spark for the Huskies. Shade had 26 points on the strength of her 5-for-11 shooting from behind the arc, while Edwards chipped in 20 points on 8-for-13 shooting from the field.
Bueckers's explosion also came as a fantastic gift for UConn women's basketball head coach Geno Auriemma, who turned 70 on Saturday.
“Happy birthday Grandpa,” Bueckers said during the postgame press conference, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN).
For what it's worth, the Huskies have won 13 of 14 games played on the same day as Auriemma's birthday.
Paige Bueckers's eruption vs. Jackson State has X going bonkers
“We have Paige Bueckers. You don’t,” posted UConn women's basketball on its official X account.
I’ve been SIGNIFICANTLY more hyped about the Women’s March Madness than the Men’s.
Caitlin Clarke, Angel Reese, JUJU WATKINS, Paige Bueckers…. https://t.co/2fAQVE55R8 pic.twitter.com/mwp7WKJhSZ
— BONE (@BelovedBone) March 23, 2024
“🌟 Incredible performance by our @jerseymikes Naismith Player of the Year Semifinalist, Paige Bueckers! She records a double-double with 28 points, 11 rebounds, and 6 assists, leading her team to victory against Jackson State in the first round of March Madness. 🏀💥,” the official X account of Naismith Awards wrote.
Paige Bueckers today against Jackson St.
🏀 28 Points
🏀 11 Rebounds
🏀 7 Assists
The Huskies are moving on in the dance 🪩 pic.twitter.com/cJwpe2jOS9
— DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) March 23, 2024
From @betr: “Paige Bueckers is the most pure hooper playing today in either tournament and you can’t tell me otherwise 🤷♂️”
“Paige Bueckers may have went to the high school that was rivals with my high school but i could never hate my queen,” opened up @vhslore.
UConn gearing up for huge showdown vs. Syracuse Orange
The win over Jackson State sets Bueckers and the Huskies with a date in the second round with the Np. 6 Syracuse Orange, who had a close call in the first round as well. The Orange edged the No. 11 Arizona Wildcats on Saturday in a 74-69 victory.
UConn could be in for a shootout against the Orange, who are top 40 in the nation in terms of field goals made in the 2023-24 college basketball season.
Orange bucket-getter Dyaisha Fair will be looking to outgun Bueckers after dropping 32 points on 11-for-22 shooting from the field in the Arizona game.