Jackson State's Miya Crump showed absolute hustle on defense early in the first half and women's basketball fans are giving her praise for it. UConn got a steal on Jackson State and attempted to take advantage of a fast break opportunity.
UConn star Paige Paige Bueckers looked to have a clear lane to the basket for a layup but Miya Crump dashed behind her and took off to block the shot, successfully knocking it away from rolling into the basket.
oh my god we just got a GOAL TENDING call in women’s basketball this rocks lmao pic.twitter.com/1yzP44BKFq
— whitney medworth (@its_whitney) March 23, 2024
Unfortunately, the brilliant display of defensive effort and athleticism was called for goaltending as it touched the backboard before Bueckers was able to get to it. That didn't stop fans from reacting to Crump's miraculous play.
Miya Crump from Jackson state with a chase down block off the back board. That might be the first goaltending call/play of that nature in women’s basketball history
— A.Smylie (@_AllSmyls) March 23, 2024
That’s former Yates High School’s Miya Crump with a rare goaltend in women’s basketball. https://t.co/LzRr0lTshd
— Matt Young (@Chron_MattYoung) March 23, 2024
@ChelseaSherrod I just saw something in the women’s game that I have never seen before….goaltending! #MarchMadness
— Dan Donnelly (@ddannysd) March 23, 2024
Did Miya Crump just get that high on the glass? 😳😳😳😳
— Liv (@livforhoops) March 23, 2024
Holy cow. Miya Crump, who is listed as 6-1, just got called for goaltending on a Paige Bueckers layup. Really impressive play though!
— Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) March 23, 2024
Miya Crump has always been a star
Crump is a standout for the Jackson State Lady Tigers. This season, she averaged 11.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.5 steals. Her high level of play earned her All-SWAC First Team honors this season.
2024 SWAC Women’s Basketball All-SWAC First Team ⛹️♀️@Buick#SWACWBB | #BuildingChampionsForLife pic.twitter.com/IamfU0Wl8T
— Southwestern Athletic Conference (@theswac) March 12, 2024
Crump returned to the starting lineup after only playing seven games in the 2022-2023 season. A report on her return to the court by local Jackson affiliate WAPT covered her approach to the season.
“Coming into this year Coach Reed let me know that there wasn't any pressure on me. I felt like I was putting a lot of pressure on me due to the fact that I didn't play last year and I was trying to make up for last year instead of just playing natural. So, once I got that, it was up.”
Crump excelled in her return to the lineup and was a key contributor to Jackson State being undefeated in the SWAC and winning the SWAC Championship.