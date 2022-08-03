Paige Bueckers suffers devastating ACL injury ahead of 2022-23 season

The UConn Women’s Basketball program was handed some devastating news on Wednesday. Superstar guard Paige Bueckers has suffered a torn ACL and will miss the entirety of the 2022-23 season.

Via UConn’s Twitter:

NEWS: Paige Bueckers suffered a torn ACL in her left knee on Monday and will miss the 2022-23 season.https://t.co/ZSzEYwwWY1 pic.twitter.com/nWSB4uvyK7 — UConn Women’s Basketball (@UConnWBB) August 3, 2022

Crushing blow for Paige Bueckers and the Huskies, who are always a title contender. Bueckers suffered the injury in a pick-up game on Monday and will undergo surgery on Friday. There will be a timetable for return once the procedure is done.

UConn head coach Geno Auriemma had this to say about this brutal blow to the squad:

“We’re all devastated for Paige. She’s worked really hard to get stronger and healthier this offseason, and this is an unfortunate setback. Paige is obviously an amazing basketball player but she’s a better person and teammate and it’s really unfortunate that this has happened to her. We’ll miss her presence on the court, but she’ll do everything she can to still lead and help her teammates this season. Our program will support Paige Bueckers through her healing process to help her come back better and stronger.”

Bueckers averaged 14.6 points, four rebounds, and 3.9 assists per contest last season for the Huskies in 17 outings. She actually played better in 2020-21, putting up 20 points per night. UConn lost in the national championship to South Carolina where Bueckers dropped 14 points. The Minnesota native missed quite a bit of 2021-22 due to a leg issue, hence her limited playing time.

A disappointing setback for Paige Bueckers but let’s just hope she comes back stronger than ever. UConn will definitely need to adapt without one of the best players in the nation, though.