Paige Bueckers mulls an extra Huskies season, fueled by team love amidst injury woes.

UConn women’s basketball guard Paige Bueckers is in the spotlight as she weighs her future with the team. After an ACL tear that led to her missing the entire last season, Bueckers is back in action for the 2023-24 season. However, her commitment beyond this period remains undetermined. Despite the potential of being a top prospect for the 2024 WNBA Draft, Bueckers’ stance is grounded in her love for the college experience and the pride she takes in donning the UConn jersey.

When asked about her future, Bueckers has remained non-committal, indicating that the decision to stay or leave is not influenced by financial incentives but by her dedication to the sport and her academic journey at UConn.

“I think that’s the deciding factor, just wanting to be here longer and not anything necessarily that’s already picked and chosen in the draft,” Bueckers said, as reported by Daniel Connolly on X, formerly Twitter. “I think that’s what it’s all about. It’s not about teams in the draft, whose got what pick.

The Huskies have had a rough patch this season with injuries, with players like Azzi Fudd and Aubrey Griffin facing setbacks, and new recruit Ayanna Patterson being sidelined for the season. These trials could influence Bueckers’ sense of loyalty and her role as a team player.

While many players look to the draft as a culmination of their college careers, Bueckers sees it differently.

“It’s all about me loving playing here, me loving my teammates and wanting to get more experiences and more time with them and more time in the program,” she said.

Bueckers’ attitude also sets a precedent for how players might view their college careers in the future — not as a stepping stone to professional leagues, but as a valuable experience in its own right. The Huskies’ ethos, under the guidance of coach Geno Auriemma, has always been about fostering a strong team spirit and nurturing players beyond the court. It appears that Bueckers has taken this to heart.