Paige Bueckers switches from point guard to power forward, adapting amid UConn women's basketball injury challenges.

UConn women's basketball star player Paige Bueckers is redefining her role on the court. After enduring injuries that sidelined her for most of the past two seasons, Bueckers, now a junior, is embracing a significant shift in her basketball career. Known primarily as a point guard, she's now making her mark as a forward.

This transition, spearheaded by head coach Geno Auriemma, comes amidst injuries to key front-court players and the rise of other ball handlers like senior Nika Muhl, who has set UConn records for assists. At 6-foot, Bueckers is adapting to the number-four spot, effectively anchoring what is essentially a four-guard offense. Auriemma has highlighted the tactical advantage of this move, noting Bueckers' ability to outmaneuver both guards and forwards with her versatile play style.

“It’s an impossible matchup for people,” Auriemma saidl via Doug Feinberg of the Associated Press. “Because your big guy’s got to guard her and she just steps out. And there isn’t a guard you have that can guard her if she wants to put the ball on the floor and get in the lane.”

Bueckers' statistics speak for themselves. Averaging 19.2 points and four rebounds per game, she has also shown prowess in defense, blocking 17 shots, including five in a notable victory over Louisville. Her performance has led Auriemma to humorously label her “the quintessential power forward.”

Embracing this new role, Bueckers acknowledges the adjustment while maintaining her guard-like skills in the power forward position. Her adaptability and willingness to embrace this change demonstrate her commitment to the team's success and strategic diversity.

“I’m just sort of embracing it,” Bueckers said. “I’m still certainly like a guard, but in the four position, but just embracing it every day in practice and what it does for the starting lineup and how it switches things up.”

The next challenge for Bueckers and the No. 12 ranked UConn is facing No. 21 Creighton on Wednesday.