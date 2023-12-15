UConn women's basketball faces a major setback as forward Ayanna Patterson is ruled out for the season after knee surgery.

In a another setback for the UConn women's basketball team, sophomore forward Ayanna Patterson has been ruled out for the rest of the season following knee surgery.

The announcement was made by the school on Friday, and marks another major injury blow for the 17th-ranked team, as Patterson has been unable to participate in any game this season.

Hailing from Fort Wayne, Indiana, the 6-foot-2 forward played an active role in the previous season, appearing in 30 games. Her contributions, though modest, averaging just over two points and two rebounds per game, were significant for the Huskies.

Patterson underwent surgery on her left knee this Thursday, continuing a series of injuries for UConn. Notably, last month, star guard Azzi Fudd suffered a severe injury, tearing the ACL and medial meniscus in her right knee during practice. Junior Caroline Ducharme is also out indefinitely with neck spasms, while redshirt freshman Jana El Alfy is out with Achilles tendon rupture.

UConn's head coach Geno Auriemma shared insights into Patterson's long-standing battle with patellar tendinitis, a condition she has been dealing with since her high school days. The decision for surgery was made in conjunction with the team's medical staff, aiming to address this persistent issue effectively. ”

“We anticipate she'll make a full recovery,” he said, as reported by the Associated Press. “We look forward to having her back with the team on the court.”

As the Huskies, currently holding a 6-3 record, prepare for their upcoming game against No. 18 Louisville (9-1) on Saturday, they face these challenges head-on.