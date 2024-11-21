The UConn women's basketball program celebrated Geno Auriemma's 40-year tenure as head coach as well as him becoming the winningest NCAA basketball coach with his 1,217th victory on Thursday, and he was surprised with a live goat during the festivities.

It is certainly a fitting gesture, and impressive that UConn women's basketball was able to pull it off, bringing it out on a red carpet as well. Geno Auriemma was understandably surprised by it, and he opened up on what he felt about it during his postgame press conference, adding a funny comment.

“The goat, Jesus Christ the goat, could you imagine that? A real goat” Auriemma said, via UConn on SNY. “No what? I scratched myself petting it,” he added when asked if he would get to take the goat home.

It was a night filled with celebrating the history of UConn women's basketball and Auriemma's legacy. Former players like Rebecca Lobo, Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi and Maya Moore spoke to the crowd after the game. It was also a celebration of Chris Dailey, the associate head coach for UConn women's basketball, who has been there alongside Auriemma for his entire tenure.

Geno Auriemma looking to win 12th national championship with UConn women's basketball

Auriemma's team is always talented, but this year's team might be the most talented one that he has had in a while, especially if they are healthier than they have been over the past few seasons. Paige Bueckers is playing her final season with UConn women's basketball, Azzi Fudd returned to the lineup on Wednesday, and Sarah Strong, the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2024 freshman class, has lived up to expectations so far.

The Huskies have the talent to make a deep run in March once again and contend for the program's 12th national championship. It will be interesting to see how they fare throughout the season.