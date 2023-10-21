Islam Makhachev has successfully defended his title for the second time and extended his winning streak to 13 after knocking out Alexander Volkanovski with a head kick and punches at 3:06 of Round 1 in the UFC 294 main event.

AND STILLLLLLLLLLLL ISLAM MAKHACHEV KNOCKS OUT ALEX VOLKANOVSKI WITH THE LEFT HEADKICK THE SCENES IN ABU DHABI #UFC294 pic.twitter.com/3ug0AIEVyh — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) October 21, 2023

This was Makhachev's second win over Volkanovski, and it was much more definitive than the first. The event took place at Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Makhachev used a left high kick, a tool he frequently used in their first meeting, to knock Volkanovski down. Volkanovski flopped to the mat, along the cage, and Makhachev quickly jumped on top and landed short hammerfists as blood leaked down Volkanovski’s face. Referee Marc Goddard then dove in to stop the fight.

After the fight, Makhachev voiced his support for Palestine as the conflict in the Middle East continues.

Islam Makhachev says ”Palestine with are with you, our Duas” pic.twitter.com/i891oZKgKc — TruRed (@TruRedTV) October 21, 2023

Volkanovski used his mic time to ask the UFC for more activity and indicated his plan is to return vs. Ilia Topuria.

🚨| Alexander Volkanovski insists on fighting Ilia Topuria in January despite suffering a first-round KO at #UFC294 pic.twitter.com/e5eMErBp4c — Shakiel Mahjouri (@Shak_Fu) October 21, 2023

With the win, Makhachev successfully defends his title for the second time and extends his winning streak to 13. He was initially expected to fight Charles Oliveira, who withdrew due to a cut. Volkanovski loses for the second time under the UFC banner. His losses to Makhachev bookend a successful featherweight title defense against Yair Rodriguez in July. He is still undefeated in the UFC at featherweight.

With Islam Makhachev defending his title twice against Alexander Volkanovski, this sets up the rematch against Charles Oliveira who was Makhachev's original opponent but had to withdraw due to a gash over his right eye. Makhachev will look to become the most dominant lightweight champion and tie his longtime training partner Khabib Nurmagomedov's title defense record which was three when he steps into the octagon next.