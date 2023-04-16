Twitter blew up last week at UFC 287: Pereira vs. Adesanya 2 when UFC President Dana White was seen sharing his ringside table with Donald Trump, Kid Rock, and Mike Tyson. The former U.S. President, Rock and Roll legend, and Boxing GOAT all received multiple ovations throughout the night and capped off with a “Let’s Go Brandon” chant led by Jorge Masvidal in his interview from the ring. The reactions have been hilarious, but like anything, caused a split among fans on where they stand on the instant meme.

Mike Tyson, Kid Rock, Donald Trump and Dana White at UFC 287 😂 pic.twitter.com/iyRVMbNKMg — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) April 9, 2023

One week later, Dana White is still answering questions about the fearsome foursome and not wavering a bit in defending the culture he has built within the UFC over the last 30 years. In a recent interview with Fox’s Dan Bongino, Dana White said that “We don’t do anything woke over here.” White spoke to how crucial it was for the UFC to be the leaders in COVID precaution when putting on events during the pandemic.

Dana White: "We don't do anything woke over here. At all." pic.twitter.com/bMppI0coT3 — Davy Jones (@itsNTBmedia) April 16, 2023

“It grew our business, 70% or something like that, because we were the only thing to watch.” There’s no doubt Dana White and the UFC did a phenomenal job of working around COVID-19 to provide the safest events possible without missing a step in production. Their adaptability has seen massive shifts in growth in their fan base since 2019 and they’ve continued to grow with other ventures like Slap Fighting.

There’s no surprise that as the events keep getting bigger, more celebrities are bound to make appearances, which only grows the brand. Not too long ago, U.S. politicians were trying to ban MMA as they saw it too barbaric and gruesome, as opposed to a real sport. Now, MMA is as popular as ever and the UFC is one of the fastest growing brands in the world. You’re bound to see one of your favorite actors, musicians, or athletes in the seats next time you tune in to a UFC card.