Charles Jourdain showed he’s got more than just dynamic striking on Saturday when he submitted Ricardo Ramos at UFC Vegas 79. Jourdain (15-6-1 MMA, 6-5-1 UFC) wasted no time engaging with Ramos and quickly took the fight to the ground. Ramos (15-5 MMA, 6-3 UFC) tried to scramble back to his feet, but Jourdain locked in a guillotine choke and forced the tap at the 3:12 mark of Round 1.

CHARLES JOURDAIN BY GUILLOTINE IN ROUND 1 🔒 #UFCVegas79 pic.twitter.com/3IvOOEJfxA — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 23, 2023

Jourdain followed the win by expressing his ground threat. “They know I’m a striker. I need to have this little card in my pocket for guys who want to take me down,” Jourdain said in his post-fight interview with Bisping. “I’m the youngest Canadian on the UFC roster and I’m the Canadian with the most fights, and I’m very proud of that.” Afterward, Jourdain once again called out Cub Swanson, who he has shown interest in fighting in the past.

“They talk about UFC Toronto. I saw Cub Swanson around,” Jourdain said. “Cub, let’s fight in Toronto. Canadian fans deserve a very good battle between the new school and the old school”.

Jourdain has been very vocal about his desire to fight Swanson, and it seems like he’s not going to stop until he gets his wish. Swanson (28-14 MMA, 13-10 UFC) is a veteran of the sport and has been in the UFC since 2011. He’s coming off a win against Hakeem Dawodu in August but has been known to put on exciting fights throughout his career.

Jourdain is a young fighter with a lot of potential, and a win over Swanson would be a huge boost to his career. He’s shown that he’s not just a striker, but can also hold his own on the ground. If he can continue to improve his grappling, he could become a well-rounded fighter that’s a threat to anyone in the featherweight division.