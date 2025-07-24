ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Abu Dhabi: Robert Whittaker versus Reinier de Ridder continues on the prelims with a fight between Petr Yan and Marcus McGhee in the bantamweight division on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Yan-McGhee prediction and pick.

Petr Yan (18-5) snapped a two-fight skid by outpointing Song Yadong over three rounds, then built on that momentum with a hard-fought unanimous decision victory against Deiveson Figueiredo last November. Now, Yan sets his sights on surging contender Marcus McGhee aiming to reassert his place among the bantamweight elite this weekend.

Marcus McGhee (10-1) continued her impressive rise by outstriking Jonathan Martinez for a unanimous decision in her last fight, just months after finishing Gastón Bolaños with a highlight-reel TKO in Round 2. Now, McGhee looks to add a signature win over former champ Petr Yan this Saturday in Abu Dhabi.

Here are the UFC Abu Dhabi Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Abu Dhabi odds: Petr Yan-Marcus McGhee odds

Petr Yan: -360

Marcus McGhee: +285

Over 2.5 rounds: -360

Under 2.5 rounds: +260

Why Petr Yan will win

Last Fight: (W) Deiveson Figueiredo – DEC

Last 5: 2-3

Finishes: 8 (7 KO/TKO/1 SUB)

Petr Yan is primed to turn back Marcus McGhee thanks to his unparalleled experience at the highest level of MMA and his technically sound, high-IQ approach inside the Octagon. As a former UFC bantamweight champion, Yan has faced elite competition for years, developing a reputation for precise striking, clinical footwork, and an ironclad defense.

His ability to adapt midfight and exploit an opponent’s tendencies gives him a major edge over McGhee, whose UFC résumé is still light on top-tier competition.

Yan’s game plan usually revolves around a measured approach early, allowing him to read his opponent and methodically ramp up pressure as fights progress. Against a fast starter like McGhee, who relies on heavy hands and early surges, Yan’s composed defense and body work can quickly sap the newcomer’s energy.

Yan lands at a 54% striking accuracy and absorbs just over four significant strikes per minute, evidence of his efficiency and resilience in high-stakes exchanges.

While McGhee possesses knockout power and strong takedown defense, Yan’s durability and supreme boxing should allow him to take over once the opening-round storm is weathered. As McGhee inevitably slows, Yan’s pace, combinations, and relentless body attacks will wear him down, paving the way for another statement win and keeping Yan firmly in the title conversation.

Why Marcus McGhee will win

Last Fight: (W) Jonathan Martinez – DEC

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 9 (8 KO/TKO/1 SUB)

Marcus McGhee’s best chance at upsetting former champion Petr Yan lies in his surging momentum and highly technical, high-output striking. Over the past year, McGhee has ramped up his activity inside the Octagon, now landing 6.06 significant strikes per minute—an elite number for the bantamweight division.

His volume, variety, and ability to break down opponents with relentless head strikes sets him apart from many recent Yan challengers.

McGhee pairs output with remarkable efficiency on defense: he absorbs just 2.83 significant strikes per minute while boasting a 64% strike defense rate and flawless 100% takedown defense. This combination allows him to dictate where the fight takes place and frustrate attempts to take the action to the mat, forcing Yan to trade at a relentless pace he hasn’t faced in recent years.

If McGhee can weather Yan’s counters early and avoid the grinding clinch sequences, his combination of output, defense, and finishing instincts make this the perfect opportunity for a career-defining win in Abu Dhabi.

Final Petr Yan-Marcus McGhee prediction & pick

Petr Yan vs. Marcus McGhee is a classic test of proven elite experience against surging momentum in the bantamweight division. Yan, with a championship pedigree and a legacy of battling the very best in the UFC, boasts exceptional boxing, strategic adaptations, and an iron will that has carried him through five-round wars.

His technical precision, defense, and ability to wear down opponents over the course of a fight make him a favorite to control the tempo, especially in the later rounds.

McGhee, however, rides a wave of confidence, offering high volume and defensive sharpness that have set him apart from many of Yan’s previous challengers. His striking output, combined with athletic movement and flawless takedown defense, make him a legitimate threat, capable of pushing the former champ into uncomfortable territory.

Ultimately, this bout hinges on whether McGhee can maintain his furious early pace and break through Yan’s seasoned composure. The edge leans slightly to Yan, whose experience and ability to outlast explosive starters may allow him to sweep the latter rounds for a narrow decision win.

Final Petr Yan-Marcus McGhee Prediction & Pick: Petr Yan (-360), Over 2.5 Rounds (-360)