The desert air in Abu Dhabi was thick with anticipation, but few could have predicted the whirlwind that descended upon the Etihad Arena at UFC Abu Dhabi when Steven “The Ninja” Nguyen made his UFC debut against local favorite Mohammad Yahya. What unfolded was not just a display of dominance, it was a record-setting, career-defining performance that signaled the arrival of a new force in the featherweight division.

🚨 NEW UFC RECORD 🚨 Steven Nguyen gets the TKO win & sets the record for most knockdowns in a single UFC fight vs. Mohammad Yahya#UFCAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/p8FkVloNd2 — DraftKings (@DraftKings) July 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Both fighters entered the Octagon with high stakes but differing trajectories. Yahya, the pride of the UAE, was on the precipice of losing his place in the promotion after two consecutive defeats. The 31-year-old had made bold changes, cutting weight and vowing that his third UFC outing would showcase the best version of himself. But as the first Emirati to compete in the UFC, he faced pressure unlike any other, carrying the hopes of a nation.

Across from him stood Steven Nguyen, a Wichita, Kansas native representing Fortis MMA. Nguyen, who came in with a professional record of 9-2, was hungry for redemption after a narrow defeat in his UFC debut and a highlight-reel knockout on Dana White’s Contender Series. Known for lightning-fast combinations and relentless pace, Nguyen had everything to gain and, apparently, a score to settle with the record books.

The Onslaught Begins at UFC Abu Dhabi

From the opening bell, it was clear that Nguyen had brought a different kind of violence to the Emirates. Exploding out of his corner, “The Ninja” set the tone with a barrage of precise jabs and devastating crosses. Yahya, known for his measured striking and karate-based approach, failed to acclimate to Nguyen’s pace and pressure. By the opening moments of the fight, the American had already registered the fight’s first knockdown, catching Yahya flush with a right hand as the local hero tried to circle away from danger.

The crowd, initially in raucous support of Yahya, quickly fell into uneasy silence as Nguyen’s assault intensified. Showcasing his athleticism and varied attack, Nguyen layered in stinging kicks and crisp hooks, repeatedly opening cracks in Yahya’s high guard. Every time Yahya scrambled to his feet, he was met with another onslaught. The pattern continued: knockdown, scramble, and knockdown again.

By the end of the opening round, Nguyen had earned three official knockdowns, each one more brutal than the last. But the onslaught didn’t stop there. With clinical precision, Nguyen continued to dissect his opponent’s defenses in the second, unleashing a punishing overhand right that sent Yahya stumbling once more.

Mohammad Yahya vs Steven Nguyen#UFCAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/CmvZKSox70 — 🥷💥▂ ▃ ▅ MMA FIGHTING SUMMARIES ▅ ▃ ▂💥🥷 (@mmafightt) July 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

The statistics quickly became historic. Nguyen notched his sixth knockdown by the early stages of round two, etching his name into the UFC record books for most knockdowns landed in a single fight, a staggering accomplishment for any fighter, let alone a debutant.

While fans and pundits have seen dynamic strikers rack up impressive numbers, six knockdowns in one contest surpassed even the likes of Anderson Silva, Conor McGregor, and Jeremy Stephens, whose records had stood for years. Nguyen’s pace was relentless: he averaged over 7 significant strikes landed per minute and maintained a striking accuracy near 40%, numbers nearly three times that of Yahya.

A Gruesome Stoppage

Yet, it wasn’t only the stats that would make headlines. As the second round wore on, the mounting damage became visually evident. One particularly vicious right cross opened a gruesome cut around Yahya’s left eye, quickly swelling it shut and sending a collective gasp through the crowd. Yahya, still full of heart, attempted to press forward, but the damage was done. Between rounds, the ringside physician was summoned and, after a brief inspection, waved off the contest. The verdict: doctor stoppage due to the severity of Yahya’s eye injury.

After two one sided rounds the doctor steps in to stop it. Steven Nguyen dominated from start to finish. Mohammad Yahya was never in this fight.

📷 @ufc pic.twitter.com/20ZCBN58rd — Planet Octagon (@OctaPlanet) July 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Nguyen celebrated his first UFC victory emphatically, standing center-cage, arms aloft, while his opponent received medical attention. Even his team seemed in awe, moments after learning their fighter had broken a UFC record for most knockdowns in a single fight.

What’s Next for Steven Nguyen?

With this historic performance, Steven Nguyen went from promising prospect to legitimate contender overnight. Calls for a top-15 opponent or even a main card appearance are all but guaranteed. If Nguyen continues to showcase this lethal blend of volume, athleticism, and finishing instinct, the UFC’s featherweight division may have found its newest dark horse and, perhaps, its next breakout star.