Jon Jones made huge waves with his groundbreaking decision to retire from his UFC career.

UFC president Dana White revealed Jones' choice to retire, stepping away from the sport after 17 years. It marks the end of one of the most dominant and controversial fighters in history.

Jones confirmed the news with his own social media post on Saturday. He began by reflecting on the goals he set for himself. He was proud of all he accomplished in the UFC and thanking everyone who supported him.

“I want to thank the UFC, Dana, Hunter, Lorenzo, God, my family, coaches, teammates, and all the fans who have stood by me through every chapter. Your unwavering support and belief in me have been my foundation. To my fellow fighters, thank you for bringing out the best in me and for the respect we’ve shared inside and outside the cage,” Jones said.

“As I close this chapter of my life, I look forward to new opportunities and challenges ahead. MMA will always be a part of who I am, and I’m excited to see how I can continue to contribute to the sport and inspire others in new ways. Thank you all for being part of this incredible journey with me. The best is yet to come.”

The impact Jon Jones left on UFC

Article Continues Below

Jon Jones retires from the UFC at age 37. He ended his career on a high note with his heavyweight championship victory over Stipe Miocic in November 2024.

Jones walks away from the sport with an incredible record of 28-1, showcasing how he dominated the sport in convincing fashion. He was the Light Heavyweight Champion from 2011 to 2015 and from 2018 to 2020, and the Heavyweight Champion from 2023 to 2025. He was also the interim Light Heavyweight Champion in 2016.

Jones left an undeniable impact on the sport, whether it was with his fights or his controversies outside the octagon. The multiple records he holds in the UFC makes his resume clear. He will stand tall as one of the best to ever compete in the sport.