Mark Wahlberg announces the Uncharted 2 script completion, promising an adventurous sequel to the hit 2022 film.

Mark Wahlberg, star of the action-adventure film Uncharted, recently revealed significant progress on the sequel to the 2022 movie, which was adapted from the popular Naughty Dog video game series. In an interview with The Direct, Wahlberg confirmed that the script for Uncharted 2 has been completed, although no official announcement has been made by Sony Pictures regarding the follow-up to the Tom Holland-led adaptation.

The original Uncharted film, which served as a prequel to the game series, introduced audiences to the treasure-hunting escapades of Nathan Drake, played by Tom Holland, and his mentor Victor “Sully” Sullivan, portrayed by Wahlberg. Despite mixed critical reviews, reflected in a Rotten Tomatoes score of just 40%, the film was a hit with audiences, earning a 90% audience score and a substantial global box office haul of $139 million in its opening weekend.

In the interview, Wahlberg shared insights into the development of the sequel, indicating that the creative team is exploring various narrative directions. He stated, “I've heard lots of different ideas. I know somebody's written a script, and they're still working on it, and it would consist of having the mustache the whole entire time.” This comment hints at a unique aspect of Wahlberg's character in the upcoming film. The mustache, a notable feature of Sully in the video game, made its first appearance in the post-credits scene of the 2022 film, diverging from the character's earlier portrayal.

The success of Uncharted has been seen as a significant achievement for Sony Pictures, with Tom Rothman, Chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group, proclaiming it as “a new hit movie franchise for the company.” This sentiment was echoed by producer Charles Roven, who in August 2022 expressed his eagerness to continue the cinematic journey of Nathan Drake and Sully. Roven's enthusiasm underscores the studio's commitment to capitalizing on the film's box office success and the popularity of the source material.

While fans of the franchise are keenly awaiting official news about Uncharted 2, Wahlberg's revelation regarding the completed script is a promising sign. The first film's blend of action, adventure, and humor, coupled with the chemistry between Holland and Wahlberg, set a solid foundation for the sequel. The decision to include Sully's mustache throughout Uncharted 2 is indicative of the filmmakers' willingness to align more closely with the video game's character designs, potentially appeasing fans of the original series.

Uncharted marked Sony Pictures' latest foray into adapting video game properties for the big screen, a trend that has seen varying degrees of success in Hollywood. The film's financial triumph and positive audience reception suggest a growing appetite for such adaptations, provided they capture the essence of their source material while delivering a cinematic experience that appeals to a broader audience.

The anticipation for Uncharted 2 extends beyond the film's narrative and character development. It also encompasses the broader potential for Sony to establish a long-lasting film franchise. With the video game series known for its rich storytelling and high-stakes adventure, there is ample material for future films to explore.

The confirmation of a completed script for Uncharted 2 by Mark Wahlberg is a significant step forward in the journey to bring the next chapter of Nathan Drake and Sully's adventures to the big screen. As Sony Pictures and the creative team behind the film work on finalizing the project, fans of the franchise remain hopeful for an official announcement and a sequel that captures the thrill and excitement of the beloved video game series.

