Broadcast on ESPN2, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff defeated Prairie View A&M with a final score of 21-17.

The Golden Lions’ defense held the Panthers to just 97 rushing yards, with junior defensive back Liam Lindo leading the charge, recording four tackles and one interception. UAPB had two players with more than eight tackles, led by Marcus Jones Jr. with 13 and Jaden Kelly with nine.

On offense, the Golden Lions matched the Panthers with 365 total yards. Quarterback Mekhi Hagens spearheaded UAPB’s passing attack with 250 yards, completing 14 of 26 passes and throwing one touchdown. His primary target, JaVonnie Gibson, caught nine passes for 183 yards and a touchdown. Running back BJ Curry added two rushing touchdowns and gained 46 yards on the ground, contributing to the team’s 115 rushing yards.

In a postgame interview, head coach Alonzo Hampton shared his thoughts on the team’s performance.

“I didn’t really have any emotions; I was at peace, and it really started from the work these kids put in throughout the year and in the summer,” Hampton said. “This is a special team.”

For the Panthers, quarterback Jaden Johnson completed 25 of 37 passes for 268 yards and one touchdown. Twelve players recorded at least one reception, but only Jeremiah Ratliff scored, finishing with two catches for 15 yards. Trejon Spiller, Chris Herron, and Jayce Medlock combined for 125 yards on nine receptions.

Both coaches commented on the game and what lies ahead for their programs.

“We have to make fewer mistakes than our opponent to win,” said McDowell. “It always comes down to self-inflicted wounds. We, as coaches, need to put our athletes in a good position to win, and we didn’t do that.”

The Golden Lions improved to 2-4 overall and 1-1 in Southwestern Athletic Conference play, while the Panthers fell to 2-5 and 1-3 in the SWAC.

Looking ahead, the Panthers will enjoy a bye week, while the Golden Lions prepare to face a talented Grambling State team still seeking its first conference win.

“I just think we have an opportunity to win every game,” Hampton said. “We have to be very conscious of what we’re doing in traffic; that’s a good football team over there.”

The game is scheduled to kick off at 2 p.m. Saturday and will be Grambling’s homecoming. It will be available to stream on the HBCUgo sports app.