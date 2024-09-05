In a recent interview with Billboard, Grammy-Award-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion spoke on Vice President Kamala Harris’ historic presidential bid. Just last month, Megan Thee Stallion performed at the Harris-Walz campaign rally in Atlanta.

When asked about Harris’ presidential bid, she said, “To be alive in a lifetime where a Black woman or a woman at all could be the president, I feel so blessed. This is what the future is about. We really about to get a strong Black female in there. I feel like America needed a woman to come in here and put a woman’s touch on it. It’s been going a little crazy lately, and we need somebody to put their foot down. I feel like Kamala; she gon’ do that.”

She continued, “We are really doing the damn thing. I’m proud of us. Now we just got to get out there and go vote. I don’t like it when I see people saying, “I’m not voting. F–k it.” What the f-k are you talking about? You’re going to complain about what you don’t like, but you’re not going to help the cause? I think that’s very irresponsible because if you don’t like what Trump has going on, why even aid in him being the president again?”

Megan officially endorsed Kamala Harris as the 2024 presidential candidate last month when she performed at the Harris-Walz campaign rally. She performed a clean compilation of some of her most popular songs, including ‘Girls in the Hood,’ ‘Mamushi,” ‘Body,’ and ‘Savage.’ Megan has been extremely vocal during this election season. Encouraging her fans to exercise their right to vote.

Megan Thee Stallion and Kamala Harris are both HBCU alumni. Harris earned a degree in political science and economics from Howard University in 1986. There, she joined Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Prior to going to Texas Southern University, Megan Thee Stallion attended Prairie View A&M University for a short time. While attending PVAMU, she was a Panther Doll. In December 2021, Megan Thee Stallion received her health administration degree from Texas Southern University.