Allen Media Group's HBCU Go will expand to a nationwide audience this fall. The company recently agreed to a deal with Fox-owned stations in Los Angeles (KCOP-TV) and Chicago (WPWR-TV). Adding KCOP-TV and WPWR-TV completes HBCU Go's distribution lineup, allowing them to broadcast HBCU Football across 95% of U.S. TV households.

The free streaming platform and TV partner is growing rapidly. HBCU Go serves as the TV partner for 107 HBCU collegiate sports programs across the nation. Their station partners include outlets owned by Sinclar, Gray, Tegna, Hearst, Nexstar, and Scripps. Additionally, these college matchups air on Armed Forces Network, TheGrio.Com, Local Now, and HBCU Go digital platforms.

Allen Media Groups takes great pride in showcasing the talent of HBCU athletes on a national stage. Byron Allen, founder, chairman, and CEO of Allen Media Group shared his thoughts on the opportunity in an article written by William Earl of Variety. “Allen Media Group is proud to be the number-one provider of live Black College Sports,” said Allen.

After persistently lobbying for the expansion of HBCU Football, Allen Media Group finally got its wish. “It is important for us to showcase these excellent athletes and amazing HBCUs — not just in their hometowns, but to sports fans worldwide,” said Allen. The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA), the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC), and the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) will be featured.

The season begins with the HBCU Go Pre Show on Aug. 24., followed by live game coverage by play-by-play analyst Charlie Neal, color commentator Jon Kelly, and sideline reporter Lawrencia Moten. Clark Atlanta University and Fort Valley State University will face-off in the first matchup. The game will be played at 1 p.m. on Aug. 31 at Fort Valley's Wildcat Stadium. Clark Atlanta looks to bounce back from a winless season, while Fort Valley State looks to build upon last season's 8-3 record.