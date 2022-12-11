By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The UNLV Rebels are still undefeated 10 games into the 2022-23 college basketball season. UNLV basketball scored its 10th win of the campaign Saturday night by taking down the Washington State Cougars in the Las Vegas Clash, 74-70.

While that victory is probably not going to be enough for UNLV basketball to crack the Top 25, it is definitely noteworthy that the Rebels have just pulled off a feat not seen by the program since its heydays under legendary head coach Jerry Tarkanian (h/t Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports).

UNLV is 10-0 for the first time since the 1990-91 season after today’s win over Washington State. Kevin Kruger has quickly built a culture of defending, unselfishness, and toughness in Sin City.

The tandem of Keshon Gilbert and EJ Harkless ended up just being too much for Washington State to handle. Gilbert led the team with 25 points on an efficient 10-for-15 shooting from the field, while Harkless chipped in 20 points, albeit on a saltier 7-for-18 shooting. With Gilbert and Harkless taking turns in punishing Washington State’s defense, UNLV basketball was able to weather the storm of the Cougars’ offense that actually shot better than the Rebels.

It can be remembered that back in the 1990-91 season, UNLV basketball finished the regular season with a 27-0 record before winning three in a row to top the Big West tournament. In the NCAA Tournament, UNLV reached the Final Four where the Rebels were ambushed by the Duke Blue Devils in a rematch of the previous season’s National Championship contest that was won by Tarkanian’s squad.