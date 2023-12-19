The latest 2024 NFL Draft order update will have Bears fans trembling.

The Chicago Bears are no big fans of the Atlanta Falcons after a wild Week 15. With the Carolina Panthers beating the Falcons at home last Sunday, 9-7, the chances of Carolina winning the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft slightly dipped.

Updated NFL Draft order after Week 15: 1. Chicago Bears (via Panthers)

2. New England Patriots

3. Arizona Cardinals

4. Washington Commanders

5. Chicago Bears

6. ⁠New York Giants

7. ⁠New York Jets Full order 👇👇https://t.co/lA6rZiuQWjhttps://t.co/lA6rZiuQWj — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 19, 2023

Chicago owns that first-round selection by the Panthers as a result of a trade in the last offseason, so the Bears have an interest in how the season plays out for Carolina. Nevertheless, the Bears are still owners of the No. 1 overall pick if the season ended today, with the New England Patriots and the Arizona Cardinals each losing their respective Week 15 contests.

After 15 weeks of football in the 2023 NFL regular season, the Panthers have a 2-12 record — the worst in the league. The Patriots and the Cardinals, meanwhile, each have a 3-11 slate. The Bears will have to hope that either the Panthers don't catch fire down the stretch or both the Patriots and the Cardinals continue losing the rest of the way.

The Bears' front office, with the 2024 NFL Draft in mind, will have its eyes on the upcoming game of the Panthers in Week 16 versus the Green Bay Packers. They likely will also be keeping tabs on the Patriots' date with the Denver Broncos. Chicago is also conveniently scheduled to face the Cardinals at home this coming Sunday.

At 5-9, the Bears are technically still in contention for a playoff spot, but odds are against them of pulling off such a feat with only a few weeks left and their fate no longer directly and entirely tied to what they can control.