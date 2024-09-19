Former college football coach Urban Meyer, who won two National Championships at Florida and one at Ohio State, is one of the best to ever grace the sideline. Fans of the sport may be shocked to know, though, that the Ohio native could have coached Notre Dame football.

Meyer spoke on the situation, via The Triple Option.

“You know, I was offered the Notre Dame job and the Florida job, and I'm Irish Catholic and I love Notre Dame. I would go there in a minute,” Meyer admitted. “But the reason I took Florida, and not many people notice, is because I had young kids at the time.”

While it's admirable for a man to prioritize his family, it's also a testament to the Floridian football talent. Meyer didn't have to go far outside of Gainesville to find elite recruits.

“When you recruit for Notre Dame, you recruit Los Angeles, Phoenix, Dallas, New Jersey, New York, Memphis, and Florida,” Meyer explained. “You know where you recruit when you're in Florida? You got a King Air and you got a Citation at your disposal. I was home almost every night because you recruit Tampa, you recruit Miami, you recruit Polk County, you go up in Georgia, but you're home. Florida's got it all right there.”

Meyer left Utah for Florida in 2005, and the Fighting Irish pivoted to Charlie Weis after Meyer turned them down. While Weis guided the team to Sugar, Fiesta, and Hawaii Bowl game appearances, he never reached the heights that Meyer did.

While Meyer's coaching career is now in the rearview mirror, is there a chance he ever returns to the sideline?

Urban Meyer is unlikely to coach Notre Dame football or anyone else

“That ship has sailed,” Meyer said. “I want that program to do well so bad. I know so many people there and we gave a big part of our life to that program. But that ship has sailed.”

Current Gators head coach Billy Napier is on the hot seat, but they'll probably go with a new candidate if he does get replaced.