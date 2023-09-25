Notre Dame football suffered a heartbreaking loss to Ohio State football this past Saturday.

The Fighting Irish led the game until the final second, as Ohio State running back Chip Trayanum scored a one-yard touchdown to give the Buckeyes a 17-14 win.

On that play and one before it, Notre Dame football had just 10 men on the field, which hurt their chance to stop Ohio State. Coach Marcus Freeman took blame for the mistakes Monday. Via “The Inside Zone” analyst Matt Fortuna:

“There's a whole bunch of systems in place to make sure that doesn't happen, but ultimately it falls on me, and that's the reality,” Freeman said. “Ultimately I have to do a better job as a head coach to make sure those systems you have in place are executed.”

Trayanum's run was similar to that of USC running back Reggie Bush in a game at Notre Dame Stadium in 2005. The play was known as the “Bush Push.”

Freeman also said Notre Dame football found out too late it had 10 men on the field and that his team needs to come up with a signal to tell someone to jump offsides.

The Fighting Irish have a chance to respond to their loss Saturday against No. 17 Duke. They will then have a road game against Louisville before they have another crack at a top opponent, No. 8 USC, Oct. 14.

Notre Dame football has to win the rest of its games in order to have a shot to make the four-team College Football Playoff. The Fighting Irish are in their second season under Freeman.