Urban Meyer returning to college football, but not with Ohio State

Ex-Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer is making his return to the college football scene, but not with his former team.

After a rather chaotic stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars in his first season in 2021–one that ended prematurely amid a slew of controversies–Meyer is getting back to the broadcasting booth to cover college football with FOX Sports.

In a teaser by FOX (as shared by Stewart Mandel of The Athletic), the network revealed that the “original cast” of their college football show “Big Noon Kickoff” is returning this fall. Of course that includes Meyer, who was part of the show when he retired from the Ohio State football program in 2018 but left to join the Jaguars as head coach in 2021.

BIG NOON KICKOFF returns with its original cast, Rob Stone, Brady Quinn, Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart and Urban Meyer, together again on the road this fall. For the first time ever, BIG NOON KICKOFF travels each week of the season, previewing the day’s best matchups from campuses across the nation. A brand-new promo featuring the cast of BIG NOON KICKOFF and the BIG NOON SATURDAY game crew debuts tomorrow, Saturday, Aug. 20, during FOX’s BASEBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA.

For what it’s worth, as Mandel said, the Urban Meyer hire was the “worst-kept secret in Sports TV.” After all, even before FOX made the announcement, there have already been reports about the former Ohio State football coach rejoining the show.

In fact previous reports said that they expected the hiring to be “pilloried on social media,” but their thinking is that “they don’t view Meyer’s failure at the NFL level as an impediment to his returning to FOX.”

It will definitely be interesting to see how Meyer’s second stint with “Big Noon Kickoff” will pan out after his controversial run in the NFL. A lot of eyes will be on him as he returns to TV, but hey, that means also extra views for the network