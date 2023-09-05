Coco Gauff and three of her fell0w African-Americans just made tennis history this week. Gauff, Frances Tiafoe, Madison Keys, and Ben Shelton became the first four Black American players since 1968 to advance to the quarterfinal round of a Grand Slam tournament, per ESPN.

For the first time in the Open Era (1968), four Black American players reached the quarterfinals at a major tournament 🎾 #USOpen pic.twitter.com/l1jwoHScpi — ESPN (@espn) September 5, 2023

Not only that, but all four players are also seeking their first career Grand Slam title. Coco Gauff will face Jelena Ostapenko in the quarterfinal round on Tuesday. The latter beat recently-dethroned World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in three sets in their fourth-round match on Sunday. Swiatek has never beaten Ostapenko in four career matches.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

On the other hand, Madison Keys will square off against defending Wimbledon ladies champion Marketa Vondrousova in the quarterfinals. On the men's side, 2022 US Open finalist Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton comprise the all-American quarterfinal match on Tuesday.

The last American man standing can also rewrite US Open history this year. No American male has won the men's singles tournament of the US Open since Andy Roddick pulled off the feat 20 years ago. Tiafoe, Shelton, or Taylor Fritz (who is the underdog against Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals) are on the brink of making history in 2023.

“I don't really have a memory of Roddick winning but I definitely remember which year he won, because I'm asked about it in every interview. I was close to changing that narrative last year. So, we'll see. I think it's definitely coming for us – and I hope it does pretty soon,” Tiafoe said on August 28.

The homestretch of the 2023 US Open will produce plenty of drama in the next several days. Coco Gauff and Co. will delight everybody with some top-notch tennis, for sure.