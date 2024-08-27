Defending champion Coco Gauff began her U.S. Open title defense with a decisive 6-2, 6-0 victory over France’s Varvara Gracheva in the first round on Monday. Gauff, who has faced recent struggles on the court, found inspiration in a message from a fan on social media, which she credited for her renewed mindset entering the tournament.

The 20-year-old American, who has experienced a challenging summer, acknowledged the pressure of defending her title but emphasized that she is embracing it.

“Someone commented on my TikTok saying you’ve won in life, literally and figuratively, and there’s no point in piling pressure on yourself on a victory lap,” Gauff said after her win, as reported by Stuart Fraser of The Times. “I’m just treating this tournament like that and if you defend something that means you won something. If you did it that means you can do it again, so whether I do it again this year or not, I am going to do it again, whether it’s 2024 or not.”

Gauff’s victory over Gracheva came in just 66 minutes. Despite facing six break points in her first three service games, Gauff held her ground, breaking Gracheva to take the first set. While her game had some shaky moments, including five double faults in the first set, Gauff tightened up her performance in the second set, allowing her opponent no opportunities to recover.

The reigning champion’s performance was bolstered by her powerful serve, delivering 10 aces, including two in the final game to fend off break points. Gauff noted that the victory was encouraging, especially considering her recent form, which included early exits at Wimbledon and the Olympics, followed by disappointing results in the American hard-court swing.

Coco Gauff leaning on past experiences

Gauff’s outlook on her title defense is shaped by her experience from last year’s tournament.

“There’s definitely a lot of pressure at this tournament but I’m just enjoying it. Last year was incredible so I’m just bringing those vibes. Whatever happens, happens,” she said, reflecting on the journey ahead. Gauff also highlighted the importance of keeping her expectations in check, focusing on her growth and the belief that she can continue to achieve, even if not every year.

As she prepares for her second-round match against Germany’s Tatjana Maria, Gauff remains focused on maintaining her positive attitude and building on her first-round success. The victory on Monday provides a solid foundation, but Gauff is aware that she will need to elevate her game as the competition intensifies. She last won a tournament at the Auckland Open in January.

“The last couple weeks were tough, and I was like, ‘I have to do this, I have to do that,’ but I don’t have to prove anything to anyone except myself. So (these) two weeks are just about proving all the expectations that I have on myself. I think just learning and just realizing that I have a lot left to give this game,” Gauff said, via Mollie Walker of the New York Post. “Whether it’s going to happen this year or in the future of many more years coming back here — and I’m not going to win every year. I think just (having) that perspective and just having the belief that I can, but not the expectation that I should.”