Coco Gauff didn't get off to a great start in her first-round match at the 2023 US Open, losing her first set to Laura Siegemund, despite the fact she was heavily favored to win the match. Sure enough, Gauff managed to rattle off three straight wins over the next three sets to put Siegemund away, and it looks like she had some high profile fans watching her in the stands.

After Gauff's victory, she ended up bumping into former US President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama. Gauff revealed that she had met Michelle before, but she was shocked to meet Barack, and it sounds like the brief encounter left the 19-year old tennis star at a loss for words.

“I actually just met [the Obamas] right before I came in here. I’ve met Mrs. Obama before. They told me it was just her initially. Then Mr. Obama was there in the room, too. I haven’t soaked it in because I literally just walked in here. I think I’m going to never forget that moment for the rest of my life.” – Coco Gauff, CNN

The Obama's are known to be big sports fans, with Barack being a big fan of the Chicago Bulls in the NBA. They switched gears here, though, and opted to attend Gauff's first-round match of the 2023 US Open, and it seems like she was thrilled to meet her new fans. Gauff will have some bigger challenges in front of her later in the tournament, but for now, she will be happy to have gotten past Siegemund.