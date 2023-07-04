Coco Gauff looked like she made a comeback after her French Open loss. The 19-year-old tennis star got her opportunity to be seeded in Wimbledon but faced a tough challenge in the first round. Sofia Kenin had worked her way up for this matchup and she made light work out of her opponent.

Wimbledon can often give unexpected results for players and spectators alike. Stories of coming back from adversity thrive at SW19. However, Coco Gauff was on the other end of that story in Round 1. She had to bow out against Sofia Kenin. The young American was clearly disgruntled with the result but kept her composure in a statement, per Lewis Steele of the Daily Mail.

“I knew it was going to be a tough first round for me. I tried my best, but it wasn't enough. I think I have a lot to work on if I want to improve on this and definitely need to take care of my service games. I do think I'm a better server than her, but I think she took care more of the plus-ones and plus-twos a lot better than I did,” she said.

Gauff did not forget to give her opponent massive props after the match.

“She had nothing to lose today. Obviously, she won a Grand Slam, but she's in a tough spot in her career. So I knew coming in she would play with a lot of motivation. It was all about how I would play today and how I would take care of my end of the court,” the American tennis star declared.

Her chances of winning a title at Wimbledon are still alive in the doubles category. Coco Gauff has great performances when playing with a teammate. She even achieved reached the number one rank.