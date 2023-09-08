Kobe Bryant has always been known for his Mamba Mentality. The mindset that rocked the NBA world was imparted to stars like Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker, and Sabrina Ionescu among others. But, this type of mentality is no longer just part of basketball. The Los Angeles Lakers legend has been immortalized through different sports like tennis. Coco Gauff has picked it up and has likely used it against Karolina Muchova at the US Open.

Gauff has her sights set on tennis immortality. She became the only teenager since Serena Williams to reach the finals at Flushing Meadows. It was also not an easy opponent as she had to face Muchova during the US Open semifinals.

The American tennis sensation initially struggled. She was losing on her first serve a lot by only knocking down 55% of them to Muchova's 58% success rate. But, Coco Gauff picked up the pace on her second serve which she dominated 72% to Karolina Muchova's 50%. She got five out of her 10 break points which pushed the game to her favor. Gauff won with 6-4 and 7-5 scorelines.

Despite this massive achievement in her young career, the Mamba Mentality flowed through her veins. She unveiled why she is not as hyped with the feat because of the challenge that lies ahead, via Marc Berman of the New York Post.

“I’ve been watching this tournament so much growing up. It’s great to be in The Final but the job is not done,” Gauff said about her US Open semifinal triumph. She has become a true student of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.