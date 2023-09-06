Dick Vitale has long been known for his catchy phrases when he covers college basketball games on ESPN. This time around, Vitale offered his take on 23-time Grand Slam winner and US Open semifinalist Novak Djokovic.

“The @DjokerNole is the GOAT & ready for all challenges. Yes, he is a ‘WINNING MACHINE'! @ESPN App,” Vitale tweeted.

Novak Djokovic reached his 47th career Grand Slam semifinal after he beat American Taylor Fritz in straight sets on Tuesday. Consequently, Djokovic surpassed another tennis great, Roger Federer, in that department.

Top two and he's not two. There's only 1⃣ Novak Djokovic. pic.twitter.com/6bss3f61hF — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 5, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Djokovic traced his Serbian roots when he shared his thoughts on his latest tennis accolade.

“This is the sport that's given me so much. Coming from Serbia, a war-torn country. I faced a lot of adversity and had to endure along with my parents and family to even get a shot. I don't know how many more opportunities I'll get so I'm trying to enjoy as much as I possibly can,” Djokovic said.

Novak Djokovic then summoned his inner rock star during the post-match interview. He led the crowd with his own rendition of the Beastie Boys' “Fight For Your Right” on Tuesday.

Djokovic will next face American youngster Ben Shelton in the US Open semifinal round on Thursday. Shelton beat compatriot Frances Tiafoe in four sets in their quarterfinal match. Shelton, a tall lefty with a powerful serve, will pose as an interesting challenge for the Serbian legend.

Regardless of the outcome, Novak Djokovic has cemented his legacy in Dick Vitale's eyes. The former is on pace to win an unprecedented career 24th Grand Slam title. Novak Djokovic could very well be the GOAT of men's tennis.