Frances Tiafoe would make Arthur Ashe proud with epic US Open history

Frances Tiafoe is moving on the US Open semifinals in a feat that would make tennis legend Arthur Ashe really proud.

The 24-year-old took down Andrey Rublev in their quarterfinal showdown on Wednesday. In doing so, he became the first Black American man to reach the US Open semifinals since Ashe did it in 1972, per SportsCenter.

Making things even better, he did it in the stadium named after the sports icon himself.

HISTORY 🙌 Frances Tiafoe is the first Black American man to reach the #USOpen semifinals since Arthur Ashe in 1972. @FTiafoe pic.twitter.com/GiVbq5Pu59 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 7, 2022

For what it’s worth, no American man has made it to the US Open semifinals since Andy Roddick did it in 2006. So that is another record Frances Tiafoe can check following his latest victory.

Naturally, the rising star is hyped up with his historic success. It hasn’t been long since he took out Rafael Nadal in the Round of 16. Now, he is among the four best men’s singles player remaining in the competition.

“This is wild, this is crazy. I had the biggest win of my life 48 hours ago. To back it up, it’s tough to turn the page, but I did, and now I’m in the semis,” Tiafoe said, per BBC. “I feel so at home on courts like this. This court is unbelievable. I always find a way somehow on this court. Let’s enjoy this one but we got two more.”

It remains to be seen if Tiafoe can continue the hot streak on his home soil. It would be the perfect ending if he can win the whole thing, but whatever happens, he has certainly made his mark that should only help him as he builds his career further.