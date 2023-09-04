World No. 3 Jessica Pegula was looking to ride the momentum at the 2023 US Open after her title in Montreal, but she came up against a determined Madison Keys on Monday in the Big Apple, who knocked her out in the Round of 16, 6-1, 6-3.

Considering they're both American, Pegula and Keys are actually quite good friends and the latter acknowledged just that after shocking Pegula, making it clear that it was all business once they stepped on the court.

Via Tennis.com:

“At the end of the day we both want to win. We're all business on the court.”

Keys, who is No. 17 on the WTA Tour, was clinical on first-serve points and used her ground stroke to outplay Pegula, who was clearly not at her best. Keys had 21 total winners to just six for her opponent.

The 28-year-old spoke out post-match on all the special moments in the past at the US Open, where she was a runner-up six years ago.

“I've had so many amazing moments in New York,” said Keys.

“Being able to at any moment come back from any difficult positions I've been in matches has been amazing.”

Next up is Wimbledon champ Marketa Vondrousova, who just outlasted unseeded American Peyton Stearns. If Keys can prevail, she'll appear in her third career US Open semifinal.

As for Pegula, she won't be happy with exiting so early in the lone Grand Slam on home soil, but overall, it's been a solid year for her, beating many big names throughout the season.