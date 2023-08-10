Nick Kyrgios will not be competing at the US Open later this month.

The official account for the US Open confirmed Thursday that the enigmatic Aussie would not be competing this year and although a reason wasn't given, it's more than likely to be his ongoing injury woes.

Kyrgios most recently withdrew from Wimbledon last month after suffering a torn ligament his wrist. He had still hoped to make it to SW19, but was ultimately unable to.

“As a precaution I had it scanned and it came back showing a torn ligament in my wrist,” he said at the time. “I tried everything to be able to play and I am disappointed to say that I just didn’t have enough time to manage it before Wimbledon.”

As things stand, either the wrist is still not fully healed or Kyrgios has suffered a new injury setback in what has been a 2023 season to forget.

Kyrgios missed the start of the year after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left knee back in January. The Canberra native would eventually return at the Stuttgart Open earlier this summer, but would lose his first-round matchup against Wu Yibing.

It still remains the only match he has played this calendar year.

As a result, Kyrios has dropped down the ATP rankings and is set to drop down even further. The 28-year-old is currently No. 92 with 675 points and will drop another 180 points since he's not competing at the ongoing Canadian Open where he finished in the quarterfinals last year.

He will drop 45 points for missing Cincinnati as well as a further 360 points for missing the US Open after reaching the quarterfinals at Flushing Meadows in 2022.

That will leave him with just 90 points by the end of the hard-court season.