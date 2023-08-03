Christopher Eubanks has been backed to become one of the stars of the US Open.

Eubanks enjoyed a stellar run at Wimbledon last month where he upset the likes of Cam Norrie and Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach the quarterfinals.

He was eventually defeated by Daniil Medvedev, but he certainly made a career payday reaching the last eight at SW19 as well as an all-round impression on tennis fans thanks to his personality and charisma.

Because of all this, former No. 4 James Blake expects Eubanks to become one of the stars at the upcoming Grand Slam in Flushing Meadows as well as endear himself to even more fans.

“I’ve always thought that being yourself on the court really endears you to fans,” Blake told Sky Sports in a recent interview. “Whether that’s Pete Sampras, very inward and very focused and that’s it, or you’re having fun or Marat Safin who’s breaking rackets, Eubanks is genuinely like that and I think that shines through to the fans where he’s having fun out there and they see that.

“They want to have fun because he’s playing a game and they’re watching a game and they’re there to be entertained, and he’s just having a great time. Don’t get me wrong, he’s got the work ethic, he’s doing everything he can, but he’s also having a good time while he’s doing it and I think that’s going to shine through and I think fans are going to really appreciate that and it’s a reason they’re going to gravitate to him even more.

“He’s going to be one of the stars at the US Open. He might be on the side of a bus, he might be up on billboards and for him a year ago to be playing Challengers in Korea and just toiling away, trying to get points to be in the top 100, to be a star in New York, and New York goes crazy for two weeks for the US Open. For him to be one of those stars is going to be hopefully a life-changing experience for him, in a positive way.”

It's already been a life-changing 2023 season for Eubanks.

Wimbledon run aside, he also won his first title at the Mallorca Open earlier this summer and is at a career-high of 29 in the ATP rankings.

With the hard-court season approaching and Eubanks entering the main draw at the Canadian Open, the only way is up for the American.